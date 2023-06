Rafael Nadal, out of action for several months while he recovers from hip surgery, attended the ATP 250 Mallorca Championships in Santa Ponsa on Tuesday. Accompanied by his wife, Mery Perelló, Nadal was there to watch the match involving his good friend Feliciano López.

Another friend of López, Nadal's coach and former Spanish number one Carlos Moyà, was also at the Mallorca Country Club. He was with his three children - Carla, Daniel and Carlos.

Now 41, López has announced that 2023 will be his last year of tournament tennis before retiring.