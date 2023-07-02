No tennis to play because of recovery from injury, Rafael Nadal was invited to start the Le Mans Classic on Saturday.

On the same La Sarthe circuit as the 24 Hours of Le Mans 24 (which was on June 10-11), the Classic is a biennial vintage sports car event that was first held in 2002.

Accompanied by his wife, Mery Perelló, Nadal also started the Little Big Mans, which is open to children from 7 to 12 years old and is a parade of miniature replicas of the models that made the 24 Hours of Le Mans famous.

This was not the first time that Nadal had been at La Sarthe. Five years ago, he started the 24 Hours.