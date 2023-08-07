Pictures of Caroline Ruud, elder sister of the Norwegian number 4 Casper Ruud, in Mallorca have gone viral on Instagram and social media.

And while Caroline is entertaining her followers, her younger sister Charlotte, like her brother is also a tennis player and trains in the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Mallorca.

The 24-year-old Norwegian tennis player from Bærum, former number 2 in the ATP ranking came very close to conquering the top of the ranking at the beginning of the year, but with the super performances of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, Ruud dropped to fourth position, but the Norwegian is considered one of the strongest tennis players of his generation and is getting ready for the U.S. Open while his sister enjoys and relaxes in Mallorca with with her boyfriend, Herman Kristensen, at a private property in the hills.

However, she has posted pictures of the Port of Valldemossa, Palma and other key locations around the island.



And, Casper Ruud reached a major milestone today, kicking off his 100th consecutive week in the Top 10 of the ATP rankings.

He first broke into the elite on September 13th, 2021, right after the US Open that year, and he’s been in there ever since.

It’s currently the third-longest active streak in the ATP Top 10.

Even more impressive about Ruud’s 100 weeks in the Top 10: more than half of them (53) have been spent in the Top 5, including the last 48 in a row since September 12th, 2022, which was right after he reached the US Open final. He rose from No. 7 to No. 2 after that run in Flushing Meadows and hasn’t fallen lower than No. 5 since.