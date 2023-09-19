Mallorcan tennis player Rafa Nadal has finally spoken about the possibility of one day being president of Real Madrid, the club of which he is a fan.

“Do I want to be president of Real Madrid? I don’t know. I promise it’s not a dream, but I think I would like it. But there are many things. Today we have the best possible president. After that, what I think today may not be what I think tomorrow. And then life takes many turns. You also have to know if you are capable of doing certain things”, he said.

“I am realistic with myself, I know my limitations and I don’t know if I would be capable or not, time will tell. Florentino has never asked me about it. I don’t think I meet the requirements to present myself, I’m an honorary member but that’s as far as it goes,” he added in an interview with Movistar Plus.

He also stated that he would be “happy for French striker Kylian Mbappé to come” to the club: “I’m waiting for Mbappé with open arms, I have no problem with him, on the contrary. I’m happy he’s coming. Of course I like him, who wouldn’t like him, who wouldn’t? I don’t resent him for not coming here yet. What obligation did he have to come here?

“Madrid is Madrid and is bigger than any player but Mbappé has no obligation to come to Madrid when we fans want him to come. If he has to come, he will know first and then those who have to know. We will see what happens. And if he comes, no hard feelings, on the contrary. Gratitude because I’m sure that when he comes, if he comes, he will do so having given up a lot of money”, he added.

As for his analysis of the start of the season, he said: “So far they’ve won everything, they’ve started well. We’re very much at the start of the season. Madrid, to start with, have had a serious problem and that is that some very important pillars of the team have been injured. Even so, for the moment, they’re doing well.

“We’ll see what happens. Things start one way and can end another, things that don’t look good can end very well. The magic of sport is that it is unpredictable. Madrid have made a spectacular signing with Bellingham, he has fallen into total favour. I think that one more striker would be good, I’m not delusional,“ he added.