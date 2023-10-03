T Golf Calvia near Son Ferrer is faced with the possibility of being closed because of a planning infringement.

Calvia town hall followed up a complaint and the supply of aerial images which showed that the layout of one of the golf course lakes had been altered. Inspectors were sent in order to determine whether a planning violation had been committed by modifying the lake.

Although this complaint was only about one lake among fifteen, the possibility exists that it could result in the whole course being closed down. Fifty jobs would go.

The golf club's management has filed an appeal and maintains that there have been "small deficiencies" that can be corrected and which would avoid closure. The club appears to accept that there was a modification and trusts that a fine will be sufficient penalty.

The town hall is evaluating the club's response, the mayor, Juan Antonio Amengual, saying that "the political will is to avoid closure". Even so, there are technical and legal matters which have to be considered.