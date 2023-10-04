Rafa Nadal has posted a video on his social networks in which he can be seen training. These are the first images of the 22-time grand slam champion working out on a court at his academy in Manacor.

Nadal underwent surgery on his psoas and part of his hip at the beginning of June and after a few months of hiatus during the summer he began his rehabilitation phase in the gym and in the pool while gradually returning to the court, but at a very low pace.

In the interview he gave to Movistar a fortnight ago, the champion from Manacor admitted that his work on the court, which lasted just 40 minutes, was somewhat frustrating because he could not force himself. The main thing in this phase of work is that there is no kind of relapse, which would delay his return to the track, initially planned for the beginning of 2024.

In the video you can see how Nadal hits the ball with acceptable power and even performs some small displacement. The chosen court is one of the most recently built courts with a surface very similar to those of the US Open and Australian Open, which he accesses directly from his office and which can also be reached directly from the gym, where he spends a good part of the day.