Part of the Challenge Peguera Mallorca event is the Challenge Women Mallorca Run which takes place on Friday, October 13.
The organisers of the Challenge-Mallorca are planning to close the roads from today (Thursday) in order to carry out the today to carry out the triathlon and several parallel activities. Today there will be a Nit de Foc and some streets in Peguera will be closed from 7.30pm to 9pm. On Friday afternoon, between 4.30pm to 8pm, several roads will also be closed to traffic due to the Junior Challenge and Challenge Women.
Saturday, October 14 is the day with the greatest traffic restrictions, as it is the day of the triathlon competition and affects various parts of the municipality of Calvia. On Saturday the traffic restrictions start at 7am and last until 6.15pm in the Peguera area. In Es Capdellà, Calvia and Son Bugadelles the road restrictions start at 8am and will last until 2.30pm. In the area of Sa Porrassa, Son Ferrer, El Toro and Santa Ponsa it will not be possible to drive on certain roads from 8am to 3.15pm. Click here to check out which roads are affected.
