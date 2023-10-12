The organisers of the Challenge-Mallorca are planning to close the roads from today (Thursday) in order to carry out the today to carry out the triathlon and several parallel activities. Today there will be a Nit de Foc and some streets in Peguera will be closed from 7.30pm to 9pm. On Friday afternoon, between 4.30pm to 8pm, several roads will also be closed to traffic due to the Junior Challenge and Challenge Women.



Saturday, October 14 is the day with the greatest traffic restrictions, as it is the day of the triathlon competition and affects various parts of the municipality of Calvia. On Saturday the traffic restrictions start at 7am and last until 6.15pm in the Peguera area. In Es Capdellà, Calvia and Son Bugadelles the road restrictions start at 8am and will last until 2.30pm. In the area of Sa Porrassa, Son Ferrer, El Toro and Santa Ponsa it will not be possible to drive on certain roads from 8am to 3.15pm. Click here to check out which roads are affected.

In addition, residents in these areas should be aware of the parking restrictions, which begin on Friday October 13 at 9pm. The most affected area for parking is Peguera. The race starts on Saturday, October 14 at 9 am with the swimming event that takes place on the beach of Torà. Afterwards, the cycling race will take place, with two laps of 45 km each, from Peguera, passing through Es Capdellà, Calvia, El Toro and Santa Ponsa, to arrive again at Peguera. The last leg is on foot, which takes place in the centre of Peguera. There athletes will run four laps around the boulevard and the promenade. The Challenge Peguera Mallorca 2023 has 36 nationalities represented, a total of 1,200 athletes over the weekend, more than 80% of them international. In addition, some 90 professional triathletes

will participate in the elite race, 60 in the men's category and 23 in the women's category. More than 550 volunteers Once again, the event has a solid team of volunteers, made up of a large part of the members of the

Calvià's sports network. Both the clubs and the sports associations of the municipality participate actively in the management of this triathlon. More information at: https://challenge-mallorca.com/