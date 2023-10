The start to the Palma Marathon Mallorca on Sunday was delayed by an hour because of heavy rain. Many of the 7,000 runners were no doubt grateful for the lower temperature if not for rain that continued to fall, but only lightly.

The winner of the men's marathon was Mallorca's Toni Gran in a time of 2:33:18. Shannon Barton of Great Britain won the women's event in a time that was dead on three hours.

There were two other races - nine and 21 kilometres. Krzysztof Szymanowski of Poland and Kirsten Petterson of Denmark were the winners of the 9K and Germany's René Menzel and Britain's Caitlin Bradley of the 21K.