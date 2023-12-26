The men's challenge with 23 teams will be from January 24 to 28 - Calvia (based in Palmanova), Ses Salines-Felanitx, the Tramuntana (ending in Lluc), Pollensa-Puerto Andratx, and Palma.
The advertising and media value of the 2023 men's event was 51,912,337 euros. Of this, 10.96 million euros was advertising, the largest amounts having been 3.7 million from print media and 2.2 million and 2.5 million respectively from the Spanish Teledeporte channel and Eurosport.
In terms of communications media, ten million euros came from Eurosport and 8.9 million from Teledeporte. Print media contribution was 12.6 million, social networks 5.2 million and digital press 4.1 million. An unknown additional value is for streaming by the Global Cycling Network.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.