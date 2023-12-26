The Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca Garden Hotels Luxcom will be from January 20 to 28 in 2024. The event will be longer than in the past because a women's challenge will be staged for the first time - January 20 to 22. Twenty-one teams will be taking part. The stages/trophies in order will be Felanitx-Colonia Sant Jordi, Palma, Binissalem-Andratx.

The men's challenge with 23 teams will be from January 24 to 28 - Calvia (based in Palmanova), Ses Salines-Felanitx, the Tramuntana (ending in Lluc), Pollensa-Puerto Andratx, and Palma.

The advertising and media value of the 2023 men's event was 51,912,337 euros. Of this, 10.96 million euros was advertising, the largest amounts having been 3.7 million from print media and 2.2 million and 2.5 million respectively from the Spanish Teledeporte channel and Eurosport.

In terms of communications media, ten million euros came from Eurosport and 8.9 million from Teledeporte. Print media contribution was 12.6 million, social networks 5.2 million and digital press 4.1 million. An unknown additional value is for streaming by the Global Cycling Network.