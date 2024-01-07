Rafael Nadal during his quarter-final at the Brisbane International

Rafa Nadal lost the quarter-final in Brisbane to Jordan Thompson. | Jono Searle

Andrew EdePalma07/01/2024 11:48
TW0

Rafael Nadal's injury worries continue.

Following his defeat by Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International, he revealed that he had suffered an injury in his left leg. He describes this as "a small problem" that had caused him concern.

Related news
Brisbane International tennis tournament

Rafa looks "razor sharp`" as he wins in Australia

More related news

In Melbourne, where the Australian Open starts on Sunday (January 14), he had an MRI scan which showed "micro tears" on a muscle. The good news is that it is not a recurrence of the injury that required surgery in June 2023.

He is returning to Mallorca, but it is unknown when he will be back on the courts. For Nadal, the French Open will be his main target. Fourteen of his 22 Grand Slam singles titles have been won in Paris.