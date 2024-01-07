Rafael Nadal's injury worries continue.

Following his defeat by Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International, he revealed that he had suffered an injury in his left leg. He describes this as "a small problem" that had caused him concern.

In Melbourne, where the Australian Open starts on Sunday (January 14), he had an MRI scan which showed "micro tears" on a muscle. The good news is that it is not a recurrence of the injury that required surgery in June 2023.

He is returning to Mallorca, but it is unknown when he will be back on the courts. For Nadal, the French Open will be his main target. Fourteen of his 22 Grand Slam singles titles have been won in Paris.