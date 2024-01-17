Roger Federer visited the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor on Wednesday.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who retired in September 2022, has witnessed the development of the complex since it opened. A good friend of Nadal's, he was the guest of honour at the inauguration in October 2016.

Nadal acted as his guide in showing him around the academy. There were photos with some students as well as with Joan Nadal, the son of Toni Nadal, who is the academy's director.

Federer's visit was two days after Rafa Nadal was unveiled as the Saudi Tennis Federation's ambassador, an appointment which has generated a good deal of controversy.

In 2018, Federer was invited to play an exhibition tournament in Jeddah along with Novak Djokovic and Nadal. He turned down the offer, the announcement of the event having been made a week after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The event didn't go ahead in the end because Nadal was injured.