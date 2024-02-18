Violent incidents occur at lower-league football matches in Mallorca happen all too often, the latest having been on Saturday when the Penya Arrabal and Felanitx youth teams met at a ground on the Can Valero estate in Palma.

The match in Group B of Juvenil Preferente was suspended after a Felanitx player attacked a local team supporter. This was sparked off by a Felanitx player having kicked a Penya Arrabal player off the ball. The referee didn't see the incident, but stopped the match so that the player could be attended to.

At this point, a Felanitx player ran towards the stands and attacked the father of the player who had been kicked. He was arrested but then released as he is a minor. Felanitx were winning 2-1 when the match was called off.