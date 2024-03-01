Join 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, as he takes on world No. 2, Carlos Alcaraz and witness A Netflix Live Sports Event, “The Netflix Slam” - a tennis showdown like never before. This will be Netflix’s next live sports event and this one promises unparalleled tennis action, so don't miss the thrill live from Las Vegas. Mark your calendars for March 3rd, 3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT. It's game, set, match, serving some of the greatest tennis on Netflix. Watch on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/817 | Youtube: Netflix
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are poised for yet another encounter, albeit this time in an exhibition match. Despite having faced off three times on the professional circuit, this particular showdown holds a unique significance. Nadal's primary focus currently revolves around his physical well-being, having abstained from competition since the Brisbane tournament in early January. He's opted out of subsequent tournaments to prioritize his fitness for the upcoming clay court season, possibly his final campaign before retirement. Similarly, Alcaraz, beset by injury, withdrew from his last commitment in the Rio de Janeiro tournament. However, both players remain steadfast in their commitment to this exhibition match.
