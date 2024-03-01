Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are poised for yet another encounter, albeit this time in an exhibition match. Despite having faced off three times on the professional circuit, this particular showdown holds a unique significance. Nadal's primary focus currently revolves around his physical well-being, having abstained from competition since the Brisbane tournament in early January. He's opted out of subsequent tournaments to prioritize his fitness for the upcoming clay court season, possibly his final campaign before retirement. Similarly, Alcaraz, beset by injury, withdrew from his last commitment in the Rio de Janeiro tournament. However, both players remain steadfast in their commitment to this exhibition match.

The exhibition match 'The Netflix Slam', between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, will be played on Sunday 3rd March at 9.30pm. It will take place within the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The broadcast will be dual for English and Spanish-speaking markets.