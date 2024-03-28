The Foreign Office has launched a dedicated travel advisory page for football enthusiasts gearing up for the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. With a host of important pointers, the page aims to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

Among the crucial advice provided, fans are reminded to drink responsibly as "Beer can be stronger than in the UK". Knowing one's limits and adhering to local laws is strongly emphasised, with a stern warning that excessive drinking might result in being denied entry to the stadium.

Passport validity and visa-free travel restrictions within a 90-day timeframe are also highlighted, alongside the necessity of securing comprehensive travel insurance early on. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) underscores the importance of verifying insurance coverage for planned activities and destinations to mitigate any unforeseen circumstances.

The FCDO also stresses the importance of purchasing tickets solely from authorised sources. Highlighting the risks associated with obtaining tickets through unofficial channels, including the possibility of prosecution, fans are urged to stick to verified ticket vendors.

Ticketing procedures for the tournament are also outlined, with an emphasis on electronic tickets requiring validation via mobile phones upon entry. Travelers are advised to ensure their devices are adequately charged and to be mindful of potential roaming charges while in Germany.

The tournament's schedule and match fixtures are provided, including the opening match between Germany and Scotland in Munich on June 14. England and Scotland's group stage matches, along with other key dates, are outlined to assist travelers in planning their itineraries accordingly.