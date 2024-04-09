The Spanish Football Federation announced today (Tuesday) that Spain will play Northern Ireland in Palma on Saturday June 8.

The friendly will serve as a warm up match for the European Championships, in which the national team will make its debut just a week later.

The Mallorca Son Moix stadium will host the national team for the sixth time and the match kicks off at 21:30.

Luis de la Fuente and his players will be put through their paces ahead of the European Championships in Germany, which is due to kick off the week after the match in Palma.

Spain, who three days earlier play Andorra in Badajoz, will face the Northern Ireland for the 19th time in their history and will do so more than 16 years after their last meeting, on 21 November 2007 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, when the national team won by one goal to nil.

Just a week after the match in Son Moix, Spain will make their debut in the 17th UEFA European Championships against Croatia at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.