The Mallorca Championships preparations, taking place from June 22 to 29 at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa, are underway. Edwin Weindorfer, CEO of Emotion and tournament owner, along with its director and ambassador, Toni Nadal, unveiled the latest updates for this tennis event in Mallorca this morning.
The Mallorca Championships go American
American players Eubanks and Shelton are joining in this year's edition together with the Mallorcan Jaume Munar
