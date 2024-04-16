The Mallorca Championships preparations, taking place from June 22 to 29 at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa, are underway. Edwin Weindorfer, CEO of Emotion and tournament owner, along with its director and ambassador, Toni Nadal, unveiled the latest updates for this tennis event in Mallorca this morning.

Nadal affirmed, "This ATP 250 tournament draws top-tier players," noting some participants for this year, including Chris Eubanks, last year's champion who made it to Wimbledon's quarterfinals, and Ben Shelton, tipped for Wimbledon victory due to his formidable serve, possibly challenging Sinner and Alcaraz for the top spot in the coming years. Nadal linked the presence of these American players to tourism, saying, "In the search for quality tourism, the presence of these two tennis players is very positive."

Toni Nadal also disclosed the inclusion of Mallorcan Jaume Munar. "While he opted for smaller tournaments last year to accumulate points, he's confirmed his participation this year, which we're delighted about. Having a local player is a significant draw for us. If he doesn't qualify based on ranking, he'll receive one of the four tournament invitations."

The Mallorca Championships, with a budget of four million euros, have implemented several enhancements for this year. Weindorfer outlined, "We're introducing a modular building for player rest, and in VIP areas, there'll be ample shade. We hope to expand shaded areas for spectators in future editions."