Pa amb oli’, ‘sobrassada’, cheese or the famous ‘ensaimada’ were the local products that Ben Shelton discovered before his debut at the Mallorca tennis Championships.
"Mallorca is a beautiful place and I really enjoyed my stay here last year. It wasn't the result I wanted, losing in the first round, but I hope to do some more damage here this year", said the American who, on this second time in the island, has tried his hand at preparing ‘pa amb oli amb tomàtiga fregada’ (bread with oil and scrubbed tomatoes) accompanied by typical cured meats.
The current ATP number 15, who will make his debut against the Australian Rinky Hijikata (6/2, 2/6, 7/5 against Luca Nardi), has pointed out that, after a few days training at the Mallorca Country Club, he has felt very comfortable in Calvià. "I really like the way the courts are playing. And this is one of the coolest cities where we have a tournament. I'm excited to come back and play". L
