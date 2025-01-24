Once again this winter, Mallorca's roads play host to the professional cycling peloton. The men's and women's editions of the Garden Hotels Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca 2025 kick off this weekend, offering eight days of high-level competition featuring some of the top riders and teams from the World Tour, such as Movistar, UAE, Red Bull-Bora, Cofidis, and Intermarché. Among the big names on the roster is Mallorca's own Mavi García, who will represent the Spanish national team.

Poster announcing road closures for the Challenge in Campos. Photo: F.F.

This event will bring a series of temporary road closures across the island, especially near the starting and finishing points of the eight trophies—five for men and three for women. The second Garden Hotels Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca Women’s Edition begins on Saturday, January 25, and concludes on Monday, January 27, followed by the Men’s Edition from Wednesday, January 29, to Sunday, February 2, marking its 34th edition. Below are the schedules and expected road closures, estimated to last approximately 15 minutes, depending on the peloton's adherence to the timetable.

Marratxí-Felanitx Trophy

On Saturday, January 25, the Marratxí-Felanitx Trophy will take place over a distance of 129.1 km. The starting point will be Sa Cabaneta’s Town Hall Square, with a neutralized departure at 12.45pm, heading towards Pòrtol and Camí de Sant Jordi, where the official start will be given. Around 1pm, the peloton is expected to pass through Algaida, then continue to Llucmajor (around 1.25pm), before heading via Ma-6014 to Campos (arriving at approximately 2pm) and onward to Felanitx (around 2.25pm).

The next points of passage will be Portocolom (2.30pm), followed by s'Horta (2.55pm), Calonge (3pm), and s'Alqueria Blanca (3.03pm). The peloton will then proceed along Ma-19 towards Santanyí (3.10pm), passing through Llombards (3.15pm) and Ses Salines (3.20pm). The riders will return to Campos via Ma-6040 (3.30 PM) and head back to Felanitx on Ma-5120, finishing on Calle Ernest Mestre shortly before 4pm.

Palma-Castell de Bellver Trophy

On Sunday, January 26, the second stage of the Women’s Challenge, the Trofeo Palma-Castell de Bellver, will cover 129.5 km. A neutralized start is scheduled at 10.15am from Bellver Castle, heading towards the Soller road (10.30am) and the Palmanyola roundabout (10.45am). From there, the race proceeds to Santa Maria (10.55am) via Ma-3040 to Santa Eugenia (11.10am), Algaida (11.25am), and Montuïri via Ma-3210 (11.40am), before continuing through Sant Joan to Sineu (11.58am).

The peloton will retrace its route to Santa Eugenia (12.22pm), head towards Bunyola, and then return to Palmanyola (12.50pm), s’Esgleieta (12.56pm), and Esporles (1.05pm). After climbing Coll des Grau, they’ll reach Puigpunyent (1.23pm), ascend Coll des Tords (1.39pm), and Coll de sa Creu (1.44pm) before descending into Palma via Base Jaume II, descending Andrea Doria Street (1.50pm) to the finish at Bellver Castle just before 2pm.

Binissalem-Puerto Andratx Trophy

The third and final women’s stage takes place on Monday, January 27, between Binissalem and Puerto Andratx, ending with a steep climb at Monport, similar to stages from the men’s race. Covering 107.5 km, the race will start with a neutralised departure at 1pm from church square. It will pass through Consell (1.14pm), Santa Maria (1.21pm), and continue to Sencelles via Ma-3020 (1.33pm) before heading towards Inca (1.50pm). After a circuit back through Binissalem (2.02pm), they’ll loop again through Consell (2.07pm) and Santa Maria (2.13pm).

The route continues into the Serra de Tramuntana, climbing towards Valldemossa (2.44pm) and Coll den Claret (2.53pm) before descending through Banyalbufar (3.10pm) and Estellencs (3.21pm). The final climbs include Coll de sa Gramola (3.40pm) and the descent into Andratx (3.48pm), before heading to Puerto Andratx and finishing at Monport just before 4pm.

Challenge Men’s edition: Calvia Trophy

The first of five stages in the Garden Hotels Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca Men’s Edition, marking its 34th edition, begins on Wednesday, January 29, in Palmanova, on Avenida de Cas Saboners. The neutralised start is scheduled for 12.15pm, with the peloton heading towards Calvia village via Ma-1015 (12.25pm) and then towards Palma over Coll dels Tords (12.37pm). After descending, the riders will head towards Puigpunyent, arriving around 12.43pm, and then ascend Coll des Grau (12.54pm) and pass La Granja de Esporles (1.03pm).

The race continues with a climb towards Valldemossa and then heads along the Ma-10 towards Deya, arriving around 1.30pm. A descent towards Soller will follow (1.48pm) before climbing the Coll de Sóller via Ma-11 and Ma-11A, which they expect to summit around 2pm. The riders will descend towards s’Esgleieta (2.11pm), climb back to Valldemossa (2.31pm), and cross Coll de Claret (2.40pm). From there, they head towards Andratx, passing through Banyalbufar (2.55pm) and Estellencs (3.05pm) before reaching Andratx (3.30pm). The final stretch includes a stop in Sa Coma (3.30pm) and es Capdellà (3.40pm), followed by a descent to Palmanova, where the first rider is expected to cross the finish line at 3.55pm, based on the fastest race averages.

Ses Salines-Colonia de Sant Jordi Trophy

On Thursday, January 30, the peloton will tackle the Ses Salines-Colonia de Sant Jordi Trophy, starting with a neutralised departure from Plaça Major in Ses Salines at 11.50am. The race will then head to Colonia de Sant Jordi (12.05pm), Sa Ràpita (12.13pm), and s’Estanyol (12.19pm), before heading to Campos (12.44pm) and on to Felanitx (1.05pm).

From there, the riders will pass s’Horta (1.22pm), Calonge (1.31pm), and s’Alqueria Blanca (1.35pm), then continue towards Santanyi (1.41pm), Llombards (1.47pm), and back to Ses Salines (1.53pm). The peloton will repeat this circuit, returning to Colonia de Sant Jordi (1.59pm), Sa Ràpita (2.18pm), s’Estanyol (2.23pm), and Campos (2.52pm). This will lead to another loop through Felanitx (3.07pm), s’Horta (3.28pm), Calonge (3.30pm), s’Alqueria Blanca (3.35pm), Santanyí (3.41pm), Llombards (3.47pm), and Ses Salines (3.52pm). The stage ends in Colonia de Sant Jordi, with the first riders expected to arrive at Plaça Constitució around 4pm.

Serra de Tramuntana Trophy

The Serra de Tramuntana Trophy, a mountainous classic, will be contested on Friday, January 31, covering 151.3 km between Lluc and Selva. The neutralized start begins at 12.20pm from Lluc Monastery, with the peloton heading to Pollensa (12.52pm) and Puerto Pollensa (12.54pm). They will then ride along the coast to Alcudia (1.10pm) before continuing via Sa Pobla (1.32pm) and passing through Campanet (1.43pm), Moscari (1.48pm), Selva (1.52pm), and Caimari (1.56pm).

The riders will ascend Coll de sa Batalla via Ma-2130, summiting around 2.08pm, before continuing into the heart of the Tramuntana mountain range towards Puig Major, which they are expected to reach around 2.30pm. From there, the descent leads to Soller (2.52pm), followed by a climb up Coll de Sóller via Ma-11 and Ma-11A (3.07pm). The race then heads to Bunyola (3.18pm), Santa Maria (3.32pm), and Consell (3.37pm) before reaching Binissalem (3.40pm). After passing through Lloseta (3.50pm), Biniamar (3.52pm), and Selva, the race concludes at Plaça Major, with the leaders expected to finish shortly after 4pm.

Andratx-Mirador des Colomer Trophy

On Saturday, February 1, the Trofeo Andratx-Mirador des Colomer will cover 151.5 km, running in a northward direction. The start takes place at Plaça Espanya in Andratx at 12.20pm. The peloton will then head to Sa Coma (12.26pm), es Capdellà (12.35pm), descend to Paguera (12.41pm), and continue to Camp de Mar (12.45pm). From there, they will ride to Puerto Andratx (12.55pm) and s’Arracó (1.01pm) before returning to Andratx (1.05pm) and continuing along the Ma-10 to Estellencs (1.30pm) and Banyalbufar (1.42pm).

The peloton will climb Coll de Claret (1.57pm) and pass through Valldemossa (2.04pm), Deya (2.15pm), and Soller (2.17pm). From there, they will ascend Puig Major (2.52pm), cross Coll de Femenia (3.19pm), and descend into Pollensa (3.45pm) before heading to Puerto Pollensa (3.52pm). The final 3.4 km climb leads to Mirador des Colomer, where the leaders are expected to arrive at 4pm.

Palma Trophy

The final stage, Palma Trophy, will take place on Sunday, February 2, with Palma Cathedral serving as the backdrop for both the start and finish. The neutralised start will be at 10.20am from Avenida Adolfo Suárez, and the peloton will head towards s’Aranjassa (10.47am) and Llucmajor (11.02am). From there, the race will proceed to Algaida (11.07am), Montuïri (11.30am), and Sineu (11.44am), where they will complete a circuit through Ariany, Santa Margalida, and Maria de la Salut, returning to Sineu (12.44pm).

The riders will then head back to Palma via the old Sineu road, passing through s’Hostalot (1.18pm) and Son Ferriol (1.20pm). They will enter the city via Avenida de México (1.25pm) and complete four laps of a closed circuit along Paseo Marítimo, with limits at Avenida Argentina and Palau de Congressos. The stage concludes near Palma’s Cathedral, with the finish expected shortly after 2pm.