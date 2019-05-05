Mallorca players celebrate the late winner. 05-05-2019 RCD Mallorca

Real Mallorca 2 - Sporting Gijón 1

After five minutes of added time and with the last play of the match, substitute Alex López gave Real Mallorca a 2-1 win which keeps them fourth in La Segunda with 64 points.

Budimir opened the scoring for Mallorca on eighteen minutes, with Djurdjevic equalising for Sporting on 31 minutes and the match descending into a scrap courtesy of some erratic refereeing.

Mallorca, dominant for most of the match, would have gone ahead on the hour through Dani Rodríguez's pointblank shot had it not been for a fine save by Mariño in the Sporting goal. Moments later, a penalty shout, and a justified one, was rejected when Mariño appeared to bring down Budimir.