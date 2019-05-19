Mallorca outplayed Almeria. 19-05-2019

Real Mallorca 1 - Almeria 0

A superb strike by Salva Sevilla quarter of an hour before the end of the match gave Mallorca the three points against a dogged but limited Almeria, who had offered little threat.

It was a game that Mallorca should have won more comfortably, especially after Almeria went a player down early in the second half when full back Montoro received a second yellow for a foul on Lago Junior. Aridai and Budimir both had good chances for Mallorca, but the one goal was enough. Mallorca stay fourth with 67 points four behind Granada in second; Granada are away to third-placed Albacete on Monday evening.