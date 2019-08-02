Real Mallorca’s controversial new kit. 02-08-2019

Real Mallorca beat Malaga 2-0 on a sweltering Marbella Sports Centre pitch on Thursday night. We won with a Lago Junior goal in the 46th minute and an Ante Budimir effort in added-on second-half time.

The goals were laid on by right back Fran Gamez, who did his chances of starting the new La Liga season as a regular no harm at all. We had the best opportunities in the first half with Lago Junior rattling the post, then a Dani Rogriguez long-range effort shaved the upright.

Coach Vicente Moreno will have plenty to think about after a comfortable win for his team. Baba in midfield looked composed, and Dani Rodriguez alongside Salva Sevilla were the brains in the engine room. Up front the 6 ft 2 in. Alex Alegria was sharp and looks a quality player.

Moreno opted to introduce two of our new signings which caused a lot of interest. Both players joined on Wednesday. First up was a signing out of the blue, 21-year-old Serbian striker Igor Zlatanovic who’s joined on a four-year deal from the Serbian premier league side FK Radnik Surdulica. He’s an Under 21 international, who scored 16 goals last season with eight assists.

The evening before, 22-year-old Ghanaian international Lumar Agbenyena arrived on a season-long loan from Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon. He was at the Turkish team Göztepespor last season and played for his country at the recent African Cup of Nations.

Both these “newbies” came on ten minutes before the end.

With minutes ticking away, Budimir, who came on in the 73rd minute, was in the right place to convert another Gamez through ball as Real Mallorca ran out easy two-nil winners. Highlight of the night was a brilliant one-handed save from Manolo Reina from a shot which looked to have crossed the line. Without goal-line technology (in a friendly !), the far side lady assistant ruled that the ball hadn’t gone in, much to the chagrin of the Malaga players and almost all of the 2,000 crowd.

Next up for Mallorca is another friendly, this time against La Liga side Valladolid (now owned by Ronaldo – the one with the teeth!) that kicks off at 7:30pm on Sunday. Mallorca are still in the market for new signings and the second coach, Dani Pendin, said he’d prefer, with time running out until the season starts, that incoming players spoke Spanish and, if possible, had La Liga experience.

On Tuesday the club revealed their new playing kit and a glance on social media suggests the Son Moix faithful aren’t particularly enamoured with the new design. British manufacturers Umbro are again the suppliers, but the 2019/20 versions haven’t gone down well with fans. One said on Twitter “The new red shirts are horrible and unimaginative, ours were the last kits to be revealed this season and it looks like it was because Umbro forgot they needed to design them!”

Personally, I don’t think they look too bad, although they’re a wee bit like training ground kit.