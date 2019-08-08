Mallorca drew 0-0 with Getafe. 01-01-2009 LOF

Shares:

Real Mallorca finished their three-match pre-season training camp in Marbella on Wednesday night, which saw them draw 0-0 with Madrid side Getafe, who finished sixth in La Liga last season and will be playing in the Europa League in a few weeks’ time. Our coach Vicente Moreno can be well pleased with his squad’s performance, tight in defence and quick on the attack, they more than held their own against their more illustrious opponents.

We got away with a couple of misplaced passes in the first half but as far as pre-season goes this was a good workout for both sides in temperatures that didn’t drop below 32°C in the whole 90 minutes. The new arrivals all got some game time and I particularly liked French player Enzio Lambardo, on loan at Racing Santander last season from our B team.

Getafe looked to have scored a perfectly good goal in the 34th minute but Angel was adjudged marginally offside. After the break, there were lots of changes and as the heat got to the players, play slowed down. Our centre half Raillo and the Uruguayan Damian Suarez had a coming together and then a “bit of afters.” Both sets of players got involved, with backroom staff stepping in to keep the peace. The referee decided he needed something to do, so produced a red card for both the instigators!

Mallorca fans should be excited by what we’ve done pre-season. I know the real thing is totally different but importantly we weren’t overawed by a team who were a revelation in La Liga last season.

Players and backroom staff arrived back in Palma yesterday to prepare for the 44th City of Palma Trophy match, which kicks off tomorrow night at 9pm with Levante as the visitors. More Fan’s View on Saturday.