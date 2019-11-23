Kubo in action for Mallorca against Levante. 22-11-2019 Manuel Bruque

Levante 2 - Real Mallorca 1

Another defeat on the road for Mallorca, who started brightly; Budimir's header being saved by Fernández on eleven minutes. A mistake by Mallorca keeper Reina in the 25th minute almost cost the visitors a goal, and just before the break a corner caused confusion in the Mallorca defence; neither Vezo nor Martí was able to capitalise.

Martí put Levante ahead with six minutes gone of the second half. Kubo and Sastre combined to set up the equaliser from Dani Rodríguez in the 65th minute, only for Rochina to restore the lead for Levante seven minutes later with a shot from well outside the box.

With Levante a man down after Campaña received a second yellow, Mallorca might have levelled in added time first through Kubo and then Abdon Prats, who hit the bar.

There was some controversy. In the first minute of the game, there appeared to be a clear foul on Febas by Postigo in the Levante penalty area, and when Kubo's shot was saved in added time, it looked like a handball was involved; VAR decided otherwise.