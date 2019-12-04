Babarians XV against San Cugat. 01-12-2019 Alfonse Simo, Shamrock RC, Truc Menorca

The Shamrock RC girl’s team had a difficult game against INEF L’Hospitalet in a semifinal game in which victory saw them moving up to the top league in Catalonia.

The girls have worked hard to get this far and started very strongly against a tough, experienced team, reaching the half time break 14 points to 3 ahead. The home team began the second half with a far more determined attitude and scored early on pressuring the Majorcan team to dig deep and retaliate, scoring two more tries before the end of the match and defending well to prevent the local girls from scoring again. The final score, to the great satisfaction of Shamrock RC girls, was 8 points to 26.

This win, a historic milestone in the history of Balearic girls rugby, takes the girls’ team into the top Catalan Girls League, well deserved after all their hard work training and gaining match experience in the lower league over the last two seasons.

Baleares Senior League



The Men’s Senior league moved forward with matches between Menorca TRUC and El Toro RC on Saturday. Neither team was able to present a full complement of players due to injury and work commitments so the game was always going to be difficult. Menorca had the upper hand, and an extra player, for the first sixty minutes, scoring the first points within a minute of play.

El Toro RC responded well and Berni Millet scored their first try shortly afterwards.

Good defending from both teams prevented any points being added until half time when the visitors were just ahead by 7 points to 10.

El Toro RC lost another player through injury and the home team took full advantage of this, scoring three converted tries in the first ten minutes following the break.

A brief but stern team talk put the visitors back into the game, and when a Menorcan player was handed a red card, this was all they needed to pick up the pace again, scoring four tries in the remaining twenty minutes of the game.

This gave them a narrow lead, reduced to just three points after a successful penalty kick for Menorca. The final score was 31 points to 34, a well deserved win for El Toro RC for their effort under difficult circumstances.

In the game between Shamrock RC and RC Ponent both teams made a determined start from the initial whistle and strong defence from both sides kept the scoreboard at zero for the first fifteen minutes when RC Ponent managed to break through for a try.They gave away a penalty shortly afterwards, successfully kicked by Shamrock RC who added to their score with a try after thirty minutes.

That was the total of the scoring for the rest of the first half which finished at 7 points to 8. Both teams made a more determined effort throughout the second half with Shamrock RC going ahead with sixteen points to RC Ponent’s 12. Unfortunately that was it for the visitors as the home team pulled out all the stops and scored two converted tries in the last quarter of the match taking their final score to 26 points to 16.

Friendly U16 and U18 matches

Friendly, developmental matches were played in Son Ximelis at the weekend to give the youngsters more game experience. The dimensions of the pitch were changed part way through to encourage different styles of play and techniques.

Division d’Honour B

Babarians XV played San Cugat at home in Son Caliu on Saturday making a super start with a try in the opening minutes. This woke their opponents up and their defence closed up not allowing further scoring until a penalty kick just into the second half. The home team committed various errors in their efforts to score, giving away penalties and allowing San Cugat to creep ahead.

By half time Babarians XV were only one point behind but unfortunately were unable to score any further points despite applying pressure and coming close several times.

San Cugat scored all their points from penalty kicks having had various tries held up on the try line.

The final score in a disappointing match for Babarians was 8 points to 15.

Coming up

Next weekend Babarians XV have an away game against CN Poble Nou in Barcelona on Saturday.

The Senior teams have a rest weekend and the next games will be played on the weekend of 14 December.