Rafa Nadal with the Davis Cup in Manacor. 11-12-2019 R.D.

World number one tennis player Rafael Nadal yesterday displayed Spain’s sixth Davis Cup trophy at the museum in the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar in Manacor.

This is the sixth Davis Cup Spain has won and the fifth in which Nadal has played for the team.

Spain defeated Canada in the final of the new format tournament in Madrid last month.But it was not easy for the Spanish.

A gripping semi-final against Great Britain saw the singles split and the draw came down to drama in the doubles on the final day.

Nadal and Feliciano Lopez, in front of a partisan crowd in Madrid, survived a major test because Nadal and Lopez needed two tie-breaks to ward off Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.

With Andy Murray roaring on the British team of court side, his older brother and Skupski pushed Nadal and Lopez through two intense sets before they was just short of winning 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (10-8).