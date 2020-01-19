Raíllo celebrates his opening goal against Valencia. 19-01-2020 LaLiga.es

Real Mallorca 4 - Valencia 1

With the weather in Palma foul, Real Mallorca kicked off against Valencia at midday; the worst of Storm Gloria was not expected until later.

Mallorca created their own storm. They were straight out of the blocks and went ahead against seventh-placed Valencia after just six minutes, centre-back Raillo heading in Salva Sevilla's free kick. Mallorca kept up the pressure, and on 22 minutes Budimir added a second, deflecting Dani Rodríguez's shot past Domenech in the Valencia goal.

Domenech prevented Rodríguez from making it three for Mallorca ten minutes later, but the Valencia keeper couldn't stop Budimir's shot in the 40th minute, which was set up by Salva Sevilla and Lago Junior.

Five minutes into the second half, Valencia midfielder Daniel Parejo received a second yellow for a foul on Rodríguez. The visitors seemed to give up at this point. The game was drifting until Rodríguez made it four on 79 minutes and Valencia responded through substitute Ferran Torres two minutes later. Budimir might have made it five in added time, but it didn't matter; this was Mallorca's best performance of the season.