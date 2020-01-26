Football
Mallorca's lousy away form continues
Real Sociedad 3 - Real Mallorca 0
Mallorca in seventeenth place in La Liga away at Real Sociedad in ninth and with 13 points more; a tricky match for a team which hasn't won away all season?
Mallorca created the first genuine opportunity on eight minutes. Lumor's shot was pushed away by Remiro in the Sociedad goal, but Budimir was unable to convert the rebound. Reina in the Mallorca goal had to save from Portu after Valjent had lost the ball on 23 minutes, and Reina was back in action to defy Isak five minutes before the break. An even first half.
Immediately after the break, however, Sociedad went ahead, Isak getting on the end of Portu's pass while the Mallorca defence was sleeping. On 57 minutes, there was a huge stroke of luck for Sociedad; Barrenetxea's shot was going wide but took a deflection off Gámez's ankle past Reina.
Sociedad were now in control, the Swedish international Isak a constant threat. A third goal seemed inevitable and it came on eighty minutes, Reina making a hash of clearing Odegard's shot and Portu taking advantage.
Abdón Prats came on for Budimir and almost grabbed a consolation goal for Mallorca, the only occasion on which Remiro had been troubled in the second half. Dani Rodríguez hit the bar with two minutes remaining, Mallorca having come back to life, but Sociedad's second-half dominance had left the visitors on the end of another away defeat.
