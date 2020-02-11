Vicente Moreno, Maheta Molango, Andy Kohlberg and Graeme Le Saux. Archive photo. 02-02-2018 R.D.

Former England international and Pollensa holiday homeowner, Graeme Le Saux, is being tipped as the likely replacement for Maheta Molango, who was sacked this morning.

Le Saux is a member of the Board of Directors at the Spanish First Division and has a good working relationship with Real Mallorca´s American owners. So far he has maintained a "behind the scenes" role although he is said to play a key role in the general running of the club.

Le Sauz won the Premiership title with Blackburn Rovers and then enjoyed a successful stint with Chelsea. He has owned a holiday home in Pollensa for many years and is involved with the British community in the north of the island, attending the Anglican Church in Pollensa.