England legend tipped for Mallorca job
Former England international and Pollensa holiday homeowner, Graeme Le Saux, is being tipped as the likely replacement for Maheta Molango, who was sacked this morning.
Le Saux is a member of the Board of Directors at the Spanish First Division and has a good working relationship with Real Mallorca´s American owners. So far he has maintained a "behind the scenes" role although he is said to play a key role in the general running of the club.
Le Sauz won the Premiership title with Blackburn Rovers and then enjoyed a successful stint with Chelsea. He has owned a holiday home in Pollensa for many years and is involved with the British community in the north of the island, attending the Anglican Church in Pollensa.
