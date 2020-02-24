La Liga Football
Video highlights between Real Mallorca and Real Betis
2020-02-24 11:22:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Beautiful and frantic match with up to six goals in Benito Villamarín between Real Betis and RCD Mallorca that ended with the distribution of points #RealBetisRCDMallorca J25 LaLiga Santander 2019/2020
Watch the video highlights of Mallorca's 3-3 draw with Real Betis over the weekend.
Click here to watch: http://www.rcdmallorca.es/contenidos/videos/rYy_TgbpVXg/pg-1?
