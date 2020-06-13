Barcelona went ahead after just a minute. 13-06-2020 Albert Gea

Real Mallorca 0 - Barcelona 4

The restart of La Liga at what is now the Visit Mallorca Stadium, with Real Mallorca in the drop zone and facing league leaders Barcelona. A tough match for the home side, who made things tougher after just a minute. Jordi Alba's centre was met by Arturo Vidal who headed in virtually unchallenged.

Nineteen-year-old Japan international Take Kubo presented a regular threat for Mallorca, twice drawing saves from Ter Stegen, but Braithwaite added a second for Barcelona on 37 minutes that took some time for VAR confirmation because of possible handball by Griezmann.

Shortly after the break, Kubo and Dani Rodríguez combined to put in Budimir, whose shot went just wide. Araujo hit a post for Barcelona on sixty minutes, and on 79 minutes Messi's pass set up Jordi Alba for the visitors' third.

Mallorca kept going to the end - a shot from Lago Junior and a header from Abdon both going close. But four minutes into added time, it was Messi who made it four for Barcelona.