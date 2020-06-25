Football
Mallorca make history but lose to Madrid
Real Madrid 2 - Real Mallorca 0
Mallorca, much improved from the draw against bottom side Leganes, succumbed nevertheless to the mighty Real Madrid, they perhaps having a reason to feel somewhat aggrieved.
Madrid's opening goal by Vinicius in the eighteenth minute followed a foul by Carvajal on Dani Rodríguez. Despite Mallorca's protests, the goal stood. Up to that moment, Mallorca had looked comfortable, and they continued to impress, none more so than Lago Junior. But the luck was with Madrid and with Sergio Ramos in particular, who could have been given a second yellow on two occasions. It was Ramos who settled the match with a 56th minute free kick.
History was made in the 81st minute when Luka Romero, 15 years and 219 days old, came on for Mallorca; the youngest ever player in La Liga.
