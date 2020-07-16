Reina and Raíllo down after a clash against Granada. 16-07-2020 Efe

Real Mallorca 1 - Granada 2

Two rounds of matches remaining; two chances for Real Mallorca to escape the drop, but the first chance - at home to Granada - definitely needed to be taken.

Mallorca's early intent was rewarded on nineteen minutes when Cucho Hernández finished off a move that he had started from midfield with a thumping shot past Riu Silva in the Granada goal. There was a scare for Mallorca on 38 minutes when Pozo's clearance went awry and hit the post, but just before the break came the equaliser for Granada - Victor Díaz belting the ball in from outside the area.

Into the second half, and Salva Sevilla's 59th minute free kick struck the bar, and Kubo's shot five minutes later went just wide. On the 68th minute, poor defending from a corner led to Carlos Fernández making it two for Granada.

Serbian Aleksandar Sedlar, having substituted Raíllo in the centre of the Mallorca on 63 minutes, received a straight red fifteen minutes later. Lago Junior claimed a penalty (turned down) as the match went into added time. Mallorca, desperate for an equaliser, were wide open as a Granada counterattack led to what looked like a third from Puertas, but which was ruled out for offside. Not that it made any difference; Real Mallorca were relegated anyway.