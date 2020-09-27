Football
Rodríguez strike gives Mallorca first win of the season
Real Mallorca 1 - Sabadell 0
Dani Rodríguez's 85th minute strike from outside the box gave Mallorca their first win of the season against a defensive Sabadell, who were parking even more of the bus once Pierre Cornud was sent off in the 75th minute; he received two yellows in the space of a minute.
Mallorca were the better side throughout, but they lacked precision where it mattered. Sabadell caused Reina in the Mallorca goal even less bother than Mallorca were creating for Mackay, which wasn't a great deal. The sending-off helped to finally tip the match Mallorca's way.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.