Jordi Mboula in action for Mallorca against Sabadell. 27-09-2020 LaLiga SmartBank

Real Mallorca 1 - Sabadell 0

Dani Rodríguez's 85th minute strike from outside the box gave Mallorca their first win of the season against a defensive Sabadell, who were parking even more of the bus once Pierre Cornud was sent off in the 75th minute; he received two yellows in the space of a minute.

Mallorca were the better side throughout, but they lacked precision where it mattered. Sabadell caused Reina in the Mallorca goal even less bother than Mallorca were creating for Mackay, which wasn't a great deal. The sending-off helped to finally tip the match Mallorca's way.