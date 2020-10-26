Mallorca players celebrate against Alcorcón. 26-10-2020 LaLiga SmartBank

Alcorcón 0 - Real Mallorca 2

Second game in four days for Mallorca, away in the Madrid region against Alcorcón, who were sitting in a relegation spot.

In the early exchanges that position looked false, especially when winger Hugo Fraile hit the woodwork after just three minutes. Alcorcón were on top, but on seventeen minutes a fine pass from Mallorca midfielder Aleix Febas put striker Antonio Sánchez in for the visitors' first goal. Virtually from the restart, Marc Cardona almost added a second, and then did in the 21st minute, thanks to a centre from full-back Joan Sastre. Right on half-time, Mallorca centre-back Antonio Raíllo hit the bar with a header from a corner.

Alcorcón started the second period with intent but without causing alarms for Manolo Reina in the Mallorca goal. His opposite number, Dani Jiménez, saved a Dani Rodríguez shot on 78 minutes, as Alcorcón ran out of ideas and Mallorca stepped off the gas. Another Rodríguez shot skimmed the bar shortly before the end of normal time, as Mallorca completed a satisfactory evening's work and moved into third spot in LaLiga 2.