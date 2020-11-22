Real Mallorca 0 - Sporting Gijón 0

Second-placed Mallorca at home to fourth-placed Sporting, Leganés having moved into third place by beating Malaga away in an earlier kick-off. With Girona having beaten league leaders Espanyol, also away, there was the opportunity for Mallorca to go top of LaLiga SmartBank.

There were no goals in a first half which started with Sporting's midfielder Pedro Díaz almost taking Manolo Reina in the Mallorca goal by surprise after just a minute. An open early few minutes saw Mallorca's Jordi Mboula fail to take advantage of good work from Dani Rodríguez and Reina save well from Sporting's Aitor Garcia.

Sporting had been the better side in the first period, but Mallorca showed the greater intent in the second as Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta shot just wide from distance and Sporting's keeper Diego Mariño pushed away a shot from full-back Joan Sastre for a corner.

Both Djuka and Díaz went close as Sporting started to take control back from Mallorca. But there weren't to be any further chances for either side, as the match ended goalless and Mallorca, second best for much of the game, had missed out on taking over at the top of the league.