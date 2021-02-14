Real Mallorca lose to Espanyol

Nico Melamed of Espanyol and Ruiz de Galarreta of Mallorca.

14-02-2021LaLiga SmartBank

Real Mallorca 1 - Espanyol 2

The biggest match of the season - Real Mallorca, five points clear in LaLiga SmartBank, at home to second-placed Espanyol, coached by Vicente Moreno, who was in charge of Mallorca until the end of last season.

Espanyol's keeper Diego López saved two efforts by Amath Ndiaye within the opening twenty minutes, the second save a particularly fine one. Having failed to take advantage of these two opportunities, Mallorca went behind on 31 minutes, Javi Puado heading in from Adri Embarba's free-kick with the defence at fault.

The visitors came out the brighter in the second half, but Amath was to make sure with his third effort on goal in the 51st minute. The momentum shifted Mallorca's way, but twenty minutes later centre-back Martin Valjent failed to clear and Landry Dimata put Espanyol ahead again.

