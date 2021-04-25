Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his twelfth Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his twelfth Barcelona Open.

25-04-2021Alejandro García

Rafael Nadal beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday to claim his twelfth Conde de Godó Trophy - the Barcelona Open.

Nadal won by two sets to one - 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 - in what was an epic final that lasted three hours and 39 minutes. Nadal led Tsitsipas 5-4 in the second set and had two match points to wrap things up on the Greek's serve. He wasted the chance and was then love-40 down on his own serve before coming back to lead 6-5. Tsitsipas held and saw out the tie-break to take the match into the third set.

Tsitsipas had match point on Nadal's serve, but the Mallorcan came back to level things at five-all before breaking the Greek's serve and then serving out for the win.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.