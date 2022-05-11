It’s another gorgeous day in Palma with a high of 23 degrees, but the fresh wind is still gusting at 20 kilometres an hour, so it will feel cooler and the temperature will drop to 13 after dark.

Andratx is 22 and mostly sunny with a moderate south-southeasterly wind and a low of 13 degrees.

The sun is shining in Felanitx and it’s 23 degrees with a southerly breeze and overnight it will be 14.

Arta is 24 and sunny all day long, but there’s a strong southerly wind and the low will be 12 degrees.

Its a fabulous Wednesday in Deya with a top temperature of 24, virtually no wind at all and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

Otherwise, highs in the interior are forecast to reach 29C.