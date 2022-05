It’s a scorcher in Palma today with a high of 30 degrees, a strong easterly wind and a low of 13.

Calvia is 27, hot and sunny with a moderate northeasterly wind and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

It’s 26 and very breezy in Llucmajor but there’s plenty of sunshine and it will be 13 degrees after dark.

Manacor is 24 and mostly cloudy with strong easterly winds, some sunny spells and a low of 13 degrees.

And it’s 25 and sunny in Esorca with cloudy intervals, moderate-strong southeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

Wednesday's high was 29.1C in Muro.