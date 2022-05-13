It’s 31 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with a light wind and a low of 14.

Calvia is sunny, but windy and the daytime high of 28 degrees will drop to 13 after dark.

There’s plenty of sunshine in Ses Salines but it’s very breezy with a top temperature of 26 falling to 13 degrees overnight.

The sun’s out in Manacor and it’s a fabulous day with a high of 28, a low of 12 and hardly any wind.

Puigpunyent is 27 and sunny with cloudy intervals, a light southerly wind and an overnight temperature of 13 degrees.

The high on Thursday was 29C at Palma Airport at 4.40pm.