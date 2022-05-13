Calvia is sunny, but windy and the daytime high of 28 degrees will drop to 13 after dark.
There’s plenty of sunshine in Ses Salines but it’s very breezy with a top temperature of 26 falling to 13 degrees overnight.
The sun’s out in Manacor and it’s a fabulous day with a high of 28, a low of 12 and hardly any wind.
Puigpunyent is 27 and sunny with cloudy intervals, a light southerly wind and an overnight temperature of 13 degrees.
The high on Thursday was 29C at Palma Airport at 4.40pm.
