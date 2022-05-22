There is a yellow alert between 1pm and 7pm on Sunday for high temperatures in Mallorca's interior and along the north coast from Pollensa to Capdepera. As with the past few days, some high cloud at times, but otherwise sunny and hot, with interior temperatures forecast to reach 38C.

Forecast highs on Sunday:

Alcudia 32C, gentle north breeze in the morning increasing to moderate southeast and southwest in the afternoon.

Andratx 30C, south and east light breezes.

Palma 34C, light to gentle southwest breezes.

Pollensa 36C, gentle north breeze in the morning increasing to moderate south-southeast in the afternoon.

Sant Llorenç 33C, light to gentle southeasterly breezes.

Santanyi 31C, gentle to moderate breezes from the southeast.

Soller 36C, light northwest breeze in the morning increasing to fresh southerly by the late afternoon.

Highs on Saturday - Binissalem 34.9 at 1.40pm; Sineu 33.9 at 3.50pm; Palma University 33.3 at 12.40pm.