A cloudy day for most of the island, with the risk of showers pretty much everywhere. A big improvement on Friday - plenty of sun and highs of up to 27 and 28C.

Alcudia 24C, cloud, fresh northerly breeze, easing to light in the afternoon. Andratx 24C, sunny spells, gentle northwest breeze; calm in the afternoon. Palma 23C, cloud, light to gentle northwesterly breezes. Pollensa 25C, cloud, moderate north breeze, easing to light northwesterly after midday. Sant Llorenç 23C, cloud, fresh northerly, easing to gentle in the afternoon. Santanyi 23C, cloud, fresh breeze from the north; gentle later on. Soller 24C, cloud with some sun, north-northwest light breezes. On Wednesday - A high of 23.1C in Llucmajor. Rainfall: Palma (port) 64.1 litres per square metre; Colonia Sant Pere 55.6; Santa Maria 49.8. Gusts: Palma (airport) and Serra Alfabia (Bunyola) 85 km/h; Capdepera 78.