A better day. Cloudy early on but clearing in the morning; the afternoon should be sunny with little cloud. UV rating 8.

It will still be breezy in areas, and there is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north (Pollensa to Arta). This is active until 6pm.

Alcudia 25C, moderate north breeze.

Andratx 25C, light north-northeast breezes.

Palma 28C, moderate north breeze, easing to light.

Pollensa 27C, north-northwest gentle breezes.

Sant Llorenç 25C, moderate to fresh north-northwest breezes.

Santanyi 26C, fresh northerly breeze.

Soller 26C, moderate northeast breeze, easing to light in the afternoon.

Thursday's high was 26.4C at the university in Palma.