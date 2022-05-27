A better day. Cloudy early on but clearing in the morning; the afternoon should be sunny with little cloud. UV rating 8.
It will still be breezy in areas, and there is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north (Pollensa to Arta). This is active until 6pm.
Alcudia 25C, moderate north breeze.
Andratx 25C, light north-northeast breezes.
Palma 28C, moderate north breeze, easing to light.
Pollensa 27C, north-northwest gentle breezes.
Sant Llorenç 25C, moderate to fresh north-northwest breezes.
Santanyi 26C, fresh northerly breeze.
Soller 26C, moderate northeast breeze, easing to light in the afternoon.
Thursday's high was 26.4C at the university in Palma.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.