Some high cloud in areas at times on Monday. Otherwise sunny and very warm. UV rating 8.

Alcudia 25C, moderate northerly in the morning; light after midday. Andratx 26C, westerly breeze light to gentle. Palma 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing light westerly by the afternoon. Pollensa 27C, breezes from the northwest, moderate easing to gentle. Sant Llorenç 30C, light to gentle west-southwest. Santanyi 29C, moderate west-southwest. Soller 28C, light west breeze in the morning; calm later on. Highs on Sunday - Sa Pobla 31.1 at 3pm; Muro 30.9 at 3.50pm; Binissalem 30.4 at 3.30pm.