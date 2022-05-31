Much like Monday. Some high cloud at times and also the chance of mist early on. UV rating 9.

The outlook is similar for Wednesday and Thursday, but weather stations in Mallorca have been indicating a low probability of rain on Friday. Aemet said yesterday that there could be some light muddy rain on Friday and unsettled conditions linked to a depression in the Bay of Biscay.

Forecasts for Tuesday:

Alcudia 26C, light northeast breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon.

Andratx 28C, light south-southeast breezes.

Palma 28C, light southwest breeze.

Pollensa 27C, light northeasterly, easing to calm in the afternoon.

Sant Llorenç 30C, light to gentle south-southeast breezes.

Santanyi 27C, light south-southwest breezes.

Soller 30C, light northwesterly.

Highs on Monday - 30.4, Palma University (4.10pm) and Petra (1.40pm); 29.1C, Manacor (5pm).