The forecast for Friday is for possible showers in the morning, but it is a better forecast than it had been earlier in the week. UV rating 10.

In Minorca, there is an amber alert for a sudden rise in sea level. This applies until midnight, when Aemet lowers it to yellow. What this means is that there is a high risk of "rissaga", the local word for a meteotsunami. While there is no alert for Mallorca, it may be possible that parts of the island experience the same phenomenon, which is not uncommon in summer.

Alcudia 29C, moderate northerly, easing light southeast in the afternoon.

Andratx 29C, southwest breeze almost calm.

Palma 30C, light to moderate southwest-south breezes.

Pollença 31C, moderate northwest in the morning; virtually calm in the afternoon.

Sant Llorenç 30C, minimal easterly breeze in the morning, increasing gentle southerly.

Santanyi 30C, light west breeze in the morning; moderate east in the afternoon.

Soller 32C, calm.

Highs on Thursday - Palma (University) 33.0 at 3.40pm; Binissalem 32.4 at 2.40pm; Es Capdellà 32.3 at 4.20pm.