There was a bit of muddy rain on Friday early on, and it's just possible that there might be a spot more on Saturday. Some cloud around but mostly sunny, and the UV rating is up to 11.

The amber alert for a sudden rise in sea level in Minorca remains active until midday Saturday. Alcudia 29C, light southeasterly in the morning; calm later on. Andratx 27C, light southerly. Palma 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light in the afternoon. Pollensa 31C, minimal easterly breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon. Sant Llorenç 30C, gentle breeze from the south; light easterly later on. Santanyi 28C, gentle southerly in the morning and calm in the afternoon. Soller 31C, light breeze from the northwest in the morning; calm after midday. Highs on Friday - Pollensa 30.8 at 5.20pm; Muro 30.5 at 5.50pm; Sa Pobla 30.5 at 6pm; Puerto Pollensa 30.0 at 2.10pm; Banyalbufar 29.9 at 7.40am.