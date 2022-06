Temperatures on the rise. It's forecast to be hotter on Sunday, and the 'heat wave' watch is now pointing to some seriously high temperatures in areas by Wednesday - 42C in Binissalem is currently being forecast.

Saturday - not much cloud around, UV rating 10. Selected forecasts: Alcudia 28C, northeast-north light breezes. Andratx 29C, southwest-west light breezes. Palma 30C, moderate southerly easing to light. Pollensa 30C, light breezes from the north. Sant Llorenç 31C, gentle northerly veering light southeasterly in the afternoon. Santanyi 28C. moderate to gentle southwesterlies. Soller 31C, light northwest breeze easing to calm in the afternoon. Highs on Friday - Palma University 30.9C at 3.50pm; Binissalem 30.8 at 3.30pm; Arta 29.7 at 5pm.