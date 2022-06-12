As forecast, the temperatures are on the rise, but 'heat wave' watch suggests that they might not get as high as had previously been forecast - the latest from Binissalem is for 40C on Wednesday and not 42C.

A sunny Sunday, the beach is the place to be. The UV rating is 10.

Alcudia 28C, light northeasterly breezes.

Andratx 30C, light southwest breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon.

Palma 32C, moderate southerly easing to light south west in the afternoon.

Pollensa 32C, light northerly veering southeast.

Sant Llorenç 32C, moderate breeze from the east easing light from the southeast.

Santanyi 30C, gentle east breeze easing light southeast in the afternoon.

Soller 34C, light northwest breeze in the morning easing to calm.

Highs on Saturday - Binissalem 32.6 at 1.10pm; Pollensa 31.4 at 4pm; Sineu 31.3 at 2.50pm.