No yellow alerts for high temperatures on Wednesday, but some unsettled and rather odd conditions, indicative of which is a yellow alert for sudden rise in sea level in Menorca - the 'rissaga' meteotsunami. According to Aemet data, the temperature in Puerto Soller at 2.30 on Tuesday morning was 34.9C. Overnight temperatures in Puerto Soller were in general very high on Tuesday. Up to 6am on Wednesday, there were overnight highs of 28.9 in Puerto Soller and 28.1 in Palma and Portocolom.

As to rain on Wednesday, the probability varies across the island and decreases in the afternoon. Some stiff breezes are being forecast, while there is something of a divide in terms of temperature. Higher values forecast in the north, and it may be that these continue. While maximums in the south and east of the island are expected to be around 27 or 28C from Thursday on, these are forecast to be up to three or four degrees higher in the north. Rain is also likely on Thursday, with the outlook for Friday now better than it was - sunny but quite breezy.

There are no specific forecasts for thunderstorms, but Aemet has said that they are possible. UV rating on Wednesday is 10.

Forecasts for Wednesday -

Alcudia 34C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate south.

Andratx 30C, gentle and light southerlies.

Palma 30C, moderate southwesterly easing to light southerly in the afternoon.

Pollensa 35C, moderate south and southwest breezes.

Sant Llorenç 32C, gentle southeasterly.

Santanyi 31C, moderate SW easing to light south.

Soller 33C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to fresh southeast in the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday - Manacor 35.6 at 4.30pm; Campos 35.2 at 3.30pm; Puerto Soller 34.9 at 2.30am.